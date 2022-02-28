B. Riley Weighs in on Gladstone Land Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -105.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 16.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 31.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.20%.

About Gladstone Land (Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.