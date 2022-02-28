B2Gold Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.08 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in B2Gold by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 6,007,635 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,944,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,349,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,614,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,129,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after buying an additional 2,419,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

