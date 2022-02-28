B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.95.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.88. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

