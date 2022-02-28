Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 460

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.44) to GBX 460 ($6.26) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.79) to GBX 356 ($4.84) in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF remained flat at $$4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

