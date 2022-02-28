BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT Raised to GBX 710

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.57) to GBX 710 ($9.66) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

