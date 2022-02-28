BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

BAESY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

BAESY opened at $35.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

