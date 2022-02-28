Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) versus NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and NetSol Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A NetSol Technologies $54.92 million 0.81 $1.78 million $0.27 14.74

NetSol Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt N/A N/A N/A NetSol Technologies 4.99% 5.97% 4.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bakkt and NetSol Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 0 1 0 0 2.00 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bakkt currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.59%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Bakkt on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt (Get Rating)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About NetSol Technologies (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

