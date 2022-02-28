Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,278 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 1,071.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $90.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

