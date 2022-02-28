Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $20.16 Million Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,455 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of American Financial Group worth $20,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.77. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.49 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

