Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 347,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,823,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

DQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

