Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $240.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average of $184.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

