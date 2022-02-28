Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 1,005,148 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,005,148 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $22,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded down $4.52 on Monday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 60,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

