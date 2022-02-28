Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Stock Price Up 18.7%

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) traded up 18.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.90) to €10.10 ($11.35) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.