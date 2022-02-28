Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Keysight Technologies worth $244,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after buying an additional 48,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,140 shares of company stock worth $35,129,724 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.98 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

