Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $217.62 Million Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Abiomed worth $217,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 68.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 81,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $312.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.36 and a 200-day moving average of $332.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

