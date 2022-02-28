Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $220.56 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.16% of Bio-Techne worth $220,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 528.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,496,000 after purchasing an additional 129,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.33.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $422.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.22 and a 200-day moving average of $469.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $338.79 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

