Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $221.80 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of TransDigm Group worth $221,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $662.45 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $634.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

