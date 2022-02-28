Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $228.61 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.59% of Antero Midstream worth $228,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 43.7% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 701.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 148,611 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 28.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,031,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after buying an additional 524,301 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

