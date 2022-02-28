Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,254,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Ventas worth $234,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,616,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after purchasing an additional 691,046 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE VTR opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.