Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 137,474 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $229,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 146.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $3,064,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $104.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

