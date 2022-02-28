Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 502,936 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,896,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $237,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

