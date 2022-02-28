Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,578 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Repligen worth $235,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 1,982.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after buying an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Repligen by 2,372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after buying an additional 305,838 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 40.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 25.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after purchasing an additional 217,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $192.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. Repligen’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.