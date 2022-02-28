Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 142,377 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of PACCAR worth $219,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $91.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

