Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,715 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Constellation Brands worth $254,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

STZ opened at $217.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -723.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.40 and its 200-day moving average is $226.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

