Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 42,278 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Republic Services worth $233,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Republic Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Republic Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Republic Services stock opened at $120.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average is $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

