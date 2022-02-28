Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 43,778 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Avery Dennison worth $221,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $180.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.47. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $168.31 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

