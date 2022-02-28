Banner Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 7th

Banner Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 7th. Banner Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 8th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

BNNRU opened at $9.96 on Monday. Banner Acquisition has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter.

