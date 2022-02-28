Bao Finance (BAO) Trading 44.6% Higher This Week

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $208,308.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.12 or 0.06729534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.62 or 0.99810101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

