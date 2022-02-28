Barclays Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €30.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($34.09) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UN01. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.47 ($41.44).

Shares of UN01 stock traded up €1.80 ($2.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €30.43 ($34.58). The company had a trading volume of 1,260,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.91. Uniper has a 52-week low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

