Barclays Boosts Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Price Target to €12.00

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from €12.50 ($14.20) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS IFSUF traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 210. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

