Barclays Boosts Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target to GBX 700

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 590 ($8.02) to GBX 700 ($9.52) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.53) to GBX 515 ($7.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.89) to GBX 690 ($9.38) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.38.

SCBFF traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.55. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

