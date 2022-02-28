Barclays Cuts Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $1.50

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $441.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -1.24. Root has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

