Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $9.84. Barclays shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 126,816 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Barclays by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Bbva USA increased its position in Barclays by 120.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 121.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

