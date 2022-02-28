Barrington Research Weighs in on Franchise Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franchise Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $45.29 on Monday. Franchise Group has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

