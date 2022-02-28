Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($70.45) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Basf in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.40 ($92.50).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €60.43 ($68.67) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.32. Basf has a 52-week low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($82.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

