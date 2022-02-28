Basid Coin (BASID) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00035960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00109651 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.