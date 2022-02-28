Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $152.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $159.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 973,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.41. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.