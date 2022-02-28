Beefy.Finance Price Tops $1,218.90 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00202143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.55 or 0.00351034 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00058235 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.