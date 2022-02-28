BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Cut to $330.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BGNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $214.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $194.50 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,343,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

