Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. owned 0.06% of Belden worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Belden by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Belden by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. lifted their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,958. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

About Belden (Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

