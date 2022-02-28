Bella Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.26 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $42.26 million and $18.46 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

