Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Tops $1.36 on Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00003139 BTC on popular exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $672,041.92 and $3,455.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 494,216 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

