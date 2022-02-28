HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 560 at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 560 ($7.62) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.21) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($8.02) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.53) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.43) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 545.58 ($7.42).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON HSBA opened at GBX 504.87 ($6.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 508.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 445.47. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.