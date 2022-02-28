Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €225.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €225.00 ($255.68) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €215.33 ($244.70).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €209.70 ($238.30) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €190.39 and a 200-day moving average of €190.77. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a one year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.