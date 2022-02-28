Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€3.25” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.25 ($3.69) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

AF has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.91) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €3.38 ($3.84).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €4.05 ($4.60) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.08. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($16.65).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

