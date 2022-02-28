Berry Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $809.67 million, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. Berry has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is -119.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Berry by 30.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berry by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berry by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,774 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.