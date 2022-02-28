Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $95.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $364,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

