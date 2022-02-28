Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Tops $1.59 on Major Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.35 or 0.06738733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,098.53 or 0.99826387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.