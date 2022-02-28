Bigbom (BBO) Price Hits $0.0004

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Bigbom has a total market cap of $122,204.69 and $45,386.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Bigbom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00034898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00106438 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

