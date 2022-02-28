BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. BigCommerce updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,161. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIGC. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after buying an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 324,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

